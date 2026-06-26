CBI conducts searches in Assam, 15 other states in digital arrest scam case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on cybercrime networks facilitating 'digital arrest' scams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), under Operation Chakra-VI, today conducted coordinated searches in Assam and 15 other states. The CBI had constituted 60 special teams to conduct searches at more than 80 locations in 16 states across the country.

In Assam, the investigating agency conducted extensive searches in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts as investigators targeted individuals and entities suspected of having links to organized cyber fraud networks.

The searches were carried out in Assam, Manipur, Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka and Odisha as part of an ongoing investigation aimed at dismantling an organised network involved in more than 200 cases of digital arrest fraud.

During the operation, the CBI arrested two individuals from Chennai and Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the creation of shell companies and the opening and operation of mule bank accounts. These accounts were reportedly used to launder around Rs 2 crore of suspected proceeds of crime. CBI had earlier uncovered several mule bank accounts in Guwahati and other places in the state and detained several individuals for questioning.

CBI officials, while conducting the searches, recovered several incriminating materials, including digital devices, mobile phones and bank transaction records. These have been seized and are currently being subjected to forensic examination.

According to officials on Thursday, the agency recently uncovered a fraudulent website with a URL deceptively similar to that of the official website of the Supreme Court of India. Fraudsters allegedly used the fake domain to deceive victims by creating a false impression of legal authority under the guise of digital arrest threats.

Earlier, the CBI registered an FIR and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter based on a complaint received from the Registry of the Supreme Court.

Investigators used advanced forensic tools and technical analysis to identify key components of the cybercriminal infrastructure, which was found to be operating both within India and abroad. The probe revealed that the accused were uploading forged and fabricated documents, including fake court orders and documents resembling those issued by law enforcement agencies, in order to lend legitimacy to their fraudulent activities.

The CBI investigation has also indicated that, in addition to Indian citizens, individuals from several other countries may have been targeted and defrauded by the same network. Relevant information is being shared with international law enforcement agencies through appropriate channels.

Official sources said the probe is ongoing, and further arrests cannot be ruled out as more links in the network are being uncovered.

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