CBSE Revises Dates for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams Scheduled on March 3

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a change in the examination dates for one paper each of Class 10 and Class 12 that were originally slated for March 3, 2026.
The board said the decision was taken due to administrative reasons.
In a notice issued to schools, CBSE clarified that the revision applies only to these specific papers and that the rest of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be held as per the existing schedule.
According to the revised timetable, the Class 10 papers scheduled on March 3 will now be conducted on March 11, 2026. The change affects several language and elective subjects, including Tibetan, German, NCC, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.
For Class 12 students, the Legal Studies examination has been postponed by more than a month. The paper, earlier fixed for March 3, will now be held on April 10, 2026.
The board has emphasised that no other examinations have been altered and advised students to continue their preparations based on the original datesheet while keeping note of the revised dates.