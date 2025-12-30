“Arunachal Pradesh Inseparable Part of India”: BJP MP on China’s ‘South Tibet’ Claim

Itanagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tapir Gao has dismissed China’s labeling of Arunachal Pradesh as “South Tibet”, reiterating that it is and will always be an ‘inseparable part’ of India.

He stated that even the 14th Dalai Lama has affirmed that Arunachal was never part of Tibet.

Speaking on the issue, Tapir Gao said, “China calls Arunachal Pradesh ‘Southern Tibet’. India has repeatedly said that Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Arunachal Pradesh was never a part of Tibet. The 14th Dalai Lama has also said this many times. A day will come when China will have to leave Tibet.”

He further issued stern warning to Bangladesh, asserting that there should be no misconceptions about India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also claimed that the neighbouring country wishes to extend itself towards Northeast India. He added that India is capable of expanding the 22-km Siliguri Corridor and even taking the Chittagong Hill Tracts if required.

“Bangladesh dreams of extending into our northeast region. PM Modi leads today’s India, so Bangladesh should not have any misconceptions about India. We can even expand the 22km chicken neck stretch and also take the Chittagong Hill. Today’s India can do anything.