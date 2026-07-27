Central government Introduces Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill

Guwahati: Today, the Central Government presented the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 with Lok Sabha, with the aim of Strengthening the laws on paper leaks and malpractices in examinations. The move comes amidst nationwide outcry and protests against alleged NEET paper leak.

Union minister of state Jitendra Singh presented the Bill in the Lower House and made major changes to the existing anti-paper leak law, which was passed two years ago. The draft bill aims to faster investigations and enhance penalty for examination offences.

The Bill incorporates fast-track courts in all the states to speed up the speed of trials of those found to be guilty of paper leaks and unfair examination practices. It also requires investigations to be conducted in 2 months, in order to provide prompt justice and enhance the guarantee of public trust in the examination system.

The amendment comes after the Union cabinet's approval of the proposed amendments on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will enact a comprehensive law to make strict punishment for paper leaks and examination fraud.

The proposed legislation is expected to enhance transparency and accountability in public examinations while serving as a strong deterrent against organised examination malpractices across the country.