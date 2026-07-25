Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister

Guwahati: Today, at 2: 15pm Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet, stating that his decision was guided by the need to protect students' interests, preserve national unity and prevent the ongoing unrest from being exploited by "anti-national elements".

Pradhan, in a public letter of more than two pages to the country's youth, had said that he had spent over 40 years with students, teachers and education reforms. He reaffirmed his belief that a strong, inclusive and transparent education system forms the foundation of a strong nation.

Referring to the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination held on 3rd May , Pradhan said that the Central Government responded quickly by sending the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and canceling the exam to declare a new exam. From next year, the exam would be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, he added, to increase transparency.

It was the government's priority to ensure that the re-examination could be conducted without hurdles for over two million candidates, he said, in what he described as a “whole-of-government approach” that involved the Centre, state governments, district administration, parents and students.

However, he expressed disappointment over recent developments, claiming that certain individuals holding responsible positions had attempted to mislead students and obstruct the process. He emphasised that the issue was never about his personal reputation but about safeguarding the future of India's youth.

Pradhan explained that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the protest at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere will not be exploited by anti-national forces, that the country remained united, and that students were free to focus on their education and careers rather than becoming entangled in legal disputes.

Pradhan also showed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials and all those who had worked with him during his tenure. He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to public service and pledged to continue working for the welfare of the nation, particularly its youth, in every possible capacity.