Central Government Sanctions Nearly Rs3,000 Crore for 60 Tourism Projects Across Northeast

Guwahati: Today, the Central Government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 2,998.87 crore for 60 tourism projects across the Northeastern states under various flagship schemes aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha .

The information was shared in a written reply a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary.

As per minister, the funds have been approved under the Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge-Based Destination Development and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive schemes. The projects have been sanctioned subject to compliance with scheme guidelines, submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and the availability of funds.

Shekhawat also highlighted the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in New Delhi from 6th December to 8th December 2024. Citing information provided by the DoNER Ministry, he said the event significantly enhanced the visibility and branding of the Northeast while creating economic opportunities for artisans, entrepreneurs and local businesses.

The minister further stated that the Ministry of Tourism organises the International Tourism Mart every year on a rotational basis across the Northeastern states to showcase the region’s tourism potential, attract investment and strengthen stakeholder engagement. He also noted that the DoNER Ministry organised the Rising North East Investors Summit in New Delhi in May 2025 to promote investment in the region.

Shekhawat said the Centre has been extending financial assistance for the development of tourism circuits, including national parks, while promoting these destinations through official websites, social media campaigns, tourism events and other promotional initiatives to increase visitor footfall.

The ministry also released updated tourism figures for Assam’s national parks. Kaziranga National Park recorded the highest domestic tourist footfall, with visitor numbers rising from 3,06,979 in 2023–24 to 4,35,138 in 2025–26. Foreign tourist arrivals also increased significantly, from 13,904 to 29,883 during the same period. Revenue generated by the UNESCO World Heritage Site rose from Rs 8.88 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 11.11 crore in 2025–26, making Kaziranga the highest revenue-generating national park in the state.