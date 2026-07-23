Tamil Cinema in Spotlight as India, North Macedonia Explore Tourism and Cultural Ties

Underlining the potential of cinema to promote tourism and strengthen cultural ties, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sibi George, reflected on discussions about Tamil films during President Droupadi Murmu’s state visit to North Macedonia. Addressing a special press briefing during the President’s visit, George said, “There was a Tamil movie which was taken up for the discussions. So that’s what I also touched upon, the tourism part,” George said.

He said President Murmu also invited North Macedonia to participate in the upcoming World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), building on the success of the inaugural edition held last year.

“President Droupadi Murmu invited North Macedonia to participate in the WAVES, which is planned in India. Last year, the WAVES was a great success, and we look forward to participation from North Macedonia in that,” George said.(ANI)

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