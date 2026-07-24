Central Government Seeks Time on Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Demand

Guwahati: Today, the Cockroach Janata Party alleged the Union Government has been waiting until Saturday afternoon to take final decision on its demand for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after holding a high-level meeting held in New Delhi.

The CJP representatives and Union Ministers J P Nadda, Jitendra Singh attended the meeting which lasted for nearly 2 hours. In a post-event interaction with media people , CJP spokesperson, national, Ashutosh Ranka stated that government had asked for more time to think it over, but expressed optimism that it would be soon.

Ranka also alleged that the Centre had also granted “in-principle” approval to two other demands: compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who succumbed to suicide after the examination controversy and withdrawal of FIRs and cases against students for protesting against the exam.

The meeting took place during a period of protest about the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The government also guaranteed the delegation that it would not take any coercive measures against peaceful protesters and would provide the necessary support to affected families, Ranka said.

Despite what it described as positive progress, the CJP reiterated that its primary demand remains the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the alleged lapses in the examination process.