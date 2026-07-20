Delhi Tightens Security as CJP Holds 'Chalo Sansad' March

Guwahati: The national capital has been placed on high alert as the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, with Delhi Police mounting an extensive security operation ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Despite being denied permission by the police, today, thousands of CJP supporters gathered in Delhi to participate in the march. The protesters, largely comprising young people, have been demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi Police used batons to disperse protesters who had assembled at the Jantar Mantar protest site. Mobile internet services were also suspended in parts of central Delhi as a precautionary measure.

Security was significantly tightened across the city, with heavy deployment of police personnel, multi-layered barricades, intensified vehicle checks and enhanced surveillance turning several areas of central Delhi into high-security zones.

The CJP appealed to its supporters to remain peaceful despite the restrictions.

"Even if you've been stopped at certain points, remain calm and maintain peace. We will only win this with peace and love," the party said in a statement.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had refused permission for the march and imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings. Police also warned that anyone violating the restrictions would face legal action.

"Protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission," Delhi Police said in a post on social media platform twitter.

The heightened security measures also disrupted public transport. Five Delhi Metro stations, Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, were closed until further notice due to security concerns, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded or forcing them to take longer routes. Large crowds were seen outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, one of the capital's busiest interchange hubs.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is continuing his indefinite hunger strike from Safdarjung Hospital, reiterated in a handwritten note issued on Sunday that he would end his fast only if the government accepted responsibility for the alleged examination paper leaks and failures in the education system, or if Members of Parliament and political leaders assured him that the issue would be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.