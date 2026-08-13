Central Silk Board Promotes Modern Sericulture Practices in Assam’s Morigaon

Morigaon: Farmers in Assam’s Morigaon district were introduced to improved sericulture techniques through a week-long outreach programme under Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan (MRMA) 2.0, held from August 6 to 13.

Organised by the Central Silk Board (CSB) in association with the Department of Sericulture, Morigaon, the programme focused on promoting scientific and sustainable methods of Eri and Mulberry sericulture.

The initiative opened with a district-level stakeholder consultation in Morigaon, where officials and other stakeholders discussed ways to expand sericulture activities in the district.

Several farmer-focused activities were subsequently held across Morigaon. Field Day programmes took place at Dhupguri and Charaibahi, while awareness sessions were conducted at Mikirgaon, Tukunabari, Killing and Ouzari.

At Taptola, farmers attended a training programme on integrated farming systems and host plant management. A separate technology demonstration at Bhumuraguri showcased improved techniques that can help farmers increase the efficiency and sustainability of sericulture production.

The programmes also covered scientific plantation practices, improved host plant varieties, crop management and the use of modern technologies. Farmers had the opportunity to interact with technical experts and discuss challenges faced in their fields.

The outreach was coordinated by Dr Plabani Roy, Scientist-B, CSB-CSRTI, Berhampore, and Sujeeta Kalita, Extension Officer, Department of Sericulture, Morigaon.

The MRMA 2.0 initiative is aimed at encouraging more farmers to adopt improved sericulture practices and strengthening livelihood opportunities through sustainable silk production in Morigaon.