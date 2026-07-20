Centre Agrees to Hold Talks with CJP Leaders in the Midst of ‘Sansad Chalo’ Protest

Guwahati: The Centre has agreed to hold talks with leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) amid escalating protests in the national capital, raising hopes of a breakthrough in the ongoing standoff over alleged irregularities in the education system.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced in a social media post that he, along with Ashutosh Ranka, was on his way to meet Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader J.P. Nadda for discussions.

The development comes as the CJP carried out its 'Sansad Chalo' march today from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament House, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues including the alleged NEET UG 2026 question paper leak.

The protest coincided with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and witnessed heavy deployment of security personnel across central Delhi. Delhi Police used mild force to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Parliament after reports of stone-pelting during the demonstration.

The protest also caused significant traffic disruptions across the city, prompting authorities to enforce stringent security measures to maintain law and order.

As a precaution, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily closed five major Metro stations, Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, amid heightened security concerns. Mobile internet services were also briefly suspended in parts of central Delhi near the protest route.

The outcome of the proposed meeting between the Centre and CJP leaders is expected to play a key role in determining the future course of the protest.