Centre Approves 5,000 Houses for Manipur IDPs Under PMAY-G

Imphal: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence in Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), official said on Tuesday.
A news agency quoting a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) official in Imphal said the approval came for the financial year 2025-26, following a meeting on Monday night between Chouhan and Yumnam Khemchand Singh.
Manipur’s two Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, accompanied the Chief Minister during the discussion at Chouhan’s New Delhi residence.
The CMO official further added that Chouhan assured the leaders of full support to restore peace and normalcy in the state.
Earlier this month, the Manipur government had submitted a special PMAY-G proposal for the construction of 5,000 houses for families displaced by ethnic unrest.
The Union Rural Development Ministry has also approved a special window of the Awas Plus 2024 household survey to identify eligible families. Beneficiaries under the scheme will be selected strictly as per PMAY-G guidelines, and their details will be uploaded via the Awas Plus 2024 mobile application.
Houses will be built following the Framework for Implementation (FFI) of PMAY-G.
Families who had previously received PMAY-G assistance but lost their homes during the May 2023 ethnic violence are also eligible for the new housing support.
Chief Minister Khemchand Singh has been in New Delhi since February 21, on his first visit to the capital after taking oath on February 4.