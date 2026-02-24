Tripura–Bangladesh Cross-Border Bus Service Restored After Nearly Two Years, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties

Agartala: After a suspension of nearly two years due to political unrest in Bangladesh, the Tripura–Bangladesh cross-border bus service resumed operations on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in restoring people-to-people connectivity and bolstering ties between India and its eastern neighbour.
A bus carrying nine passengers from Dhaka entered Indian territory via the Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala, where it was warmly received by Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.
He described the occasion as a “moment of shared joy” and reaffirmed that the service’s revival reflects renewed stability in Bangladesh following the formation of a new government there.
The cross-border link, part of the Agartala–Dhaka–Kolkata bus corridor, was originally launched to deepen economic and cultural exchanges.
It had been halted in late 2024 amid unrest in Bangladesh and challenges related to safety and visa services. With law and order reportedly stabilised and diplomatic engagement restored, trial runs of the service were conducted in recent days, paving the way for full-fledged operations.
“After a long gap, the India–Bangladesh bus service has resumed,” said Minister Chowdhury, highlighting the historical connections between the people of Tripura and Bangladesh.
He expressed optimism that the restored route will strengthen bilateral relations and foster enhanced trade, tourism, business, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties.
The resumption comes amid other positive developments in cross-border movement, including the recent reopening of visa services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala after a suspension that had lasted nearly two months, allowing applicants from both sides to pursue travel for personal, medical and business purposes.
The reinstatement of the cross-border bus service is widely seen as a symbol of renewed goodwill between India and Bangladesh — a step that not only facilitates travel but also reinforces the longstanding partnership between the two nations.