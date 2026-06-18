Centre Approves 8.25% EPF Interest Rate for FY26, Subscribers to Receive Credit Soon

New Delhi: The Central government has approved an interest rate of 8.25% on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for the financial year 2025-26. The interest amount is expected to be credited to subscribers’ accounts this month.

The approved rate, recommended by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), remains unchanged from the previous financial year. The decision will benefit millions of employees who rely on the EPF scheme as a long-term savings instrument for their retirement.

The EPFO will now begin the process of updating members’ accounts with the annual interest earnings. Subscribers will be able to check the revised balance through their EPF passbooks once the credit process is completed.

The EPF scheme, administered by the EPFO under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, provides financial security to employees by helping them build a retirement corpus through regular contributions from both workers and employers.

Officials said the interest crediting exercise will be carried out systematically, and members are advised to keep track of their account statements for the updated balance. The move is expected to provide financial relief and stability to EPF subscribers across the country.