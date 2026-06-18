Explainer: The ‘Kafir’ Screenshot Case That Triggered Political Storm in Kerala

Thiruvanthapuram: The controversial ‘Kafir’ screenshot case in Kerala has once again come into focus, reopening debates over social media misuse, political campaigns and alleged communal messaging. The case relates to a purportedly fake screenshot that circulated during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in the Vadakara constituency.

The controversy began after a screenshot of a WhatsApp message was widely shared, allegedly showing a post linked to Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) leader Muhammad Khasim. The message contained remarks referring to a candidate as a “kafir” (non-believer) while supporting another candidate, creating a political uproar during the election period. Khasim denied creating or sharing the message and approached authorities, claiming that his name had been misused.

The issue led to a police investigation, with authorities examining how the screenshot originated and spread across social media platforms. The Kerala High Court had earlier sought details of the probe after questions were raised over the progress of the investigation.

Investigators later traced the circulation of the screenshot through various WhatsApp groups and social media platforms. The matter gained fresh attention after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to conduct a further probe into the case.

The case has remained politically sensitive, with allegations and counter-allegations between rival parties over the use of social media for electoral influence. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the screenshot and those responsible for its creation and circulation.