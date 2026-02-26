Centre Considering Food Processing Units in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday said that if proposals for larger food-processing initiatives are submitted, the Central Government will consider providing financial assistance.
The Minister made the remarks while reviewing the progress of projects under the Aspirational District Programme during a meeting with district administration officials in Hailakandi.
Expressing satisfaction over the quality of products made under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), he encouraged the district to come forward with proposals for expanding food-processing activities.
Officials informed the meeting that work on 36 projects under the Aspirational District Programme is progressing rapidly.
A Community Health Centre has been set up at Lala, improving healthcare delivery in the area. The establishment of a Birth Waiting Home at Katlichera has reduced home deliveries and strengthened institutional maternal and child care.
In the veterinary sector, 60.35 per cent of animals in the district have been covered under artificial insemination, while 37.85 per cent have been vaccinated. In agriculture, 10.61 per cent of farmland has been brought under micro-irrigation. A proposal worth ₹10 crore has also been sent to establish an AI-enabled Innovation Hub at S.S. College.
Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, financial assistance was provided to 74 beneficiaries last year and 37 beneficiaries in the current financial year to promote self-employment.
The Minister also praised products made by around 65,000 self-help group members in the district. On the occasion, SHG members presented him with locally produced items including soybean tofu, moringa powder, roselle tea and various pickles.
Officials from the Union Education Ministry, NSDC consultants, District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, DDC Narsing Bey, Zilla Parishad CEO Ruthliangthang and heads of various departments were present at the meeting.