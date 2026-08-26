Centre Considering Special Framework for Meghalaya to Transition from Rat-Hole Coal Mining, Says Conrad Sangma

Shillong: The Meghalaya government is seeking a separate mechanism from the Centre to revive coal mining in the state through scientific methods, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Sangma said the Union Coal Ministry has recognised that Meghalaya’s geographical and ownership patterns make the implementation of the existing scientific mining framework particularly difficult. The Centre is now examining whether a state-specific model can be developed to address these challenges.

The issue came up during a short-duration discussion initiated by VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit. Sangma told the House that the government is pushing for a solution that would allow coal-dependent communities to continue their livelihood without compromising worker safety or environmental regulations.

Coal mining in Meghalaya was prohibited by the National Green Tribunal in 2014 over the environmental and safety concerns associated with rat-hole mining. In 2019, the Supreme Court permitted scientific mining, provided operators complied with the applicable legal requirements.

However, the transition has remained difficult. Sangma pointed out that coal deposits in Meghalaya are generally located on privately or traditionally owned land, while the state’s narrow and steep coal seams make conventional open-cast mining unsuitable in many areas.

The chief minister said the government has particularly requested the Centre to reconsider the 100-hectare minimum land requirement for mining operations. According to him, reducing the threshold could make scientific mining more accessible to local mine owners while retaining regulatory safeguards.

Sangma said he recently raised the matter with the Union Coal Minister during a meeting in Delhi and sought a time-bound response. Officials of the Coal Ministry have also been asked to examine Meghalaya’s specific circumstances and suggest a practical mechanism.

He noted that many local miners lack the technical expertise required to shift from traditional methods to scientific extraction, creating another hurdle in the transition.

The scale of the problem is particularly evident in East Jaintia Hills, where Sangma claimed there are around 22,000 coal mines. Monitoring and regulating such a large number of mining sites presents a significant challenge for government authorities, he said.

At the same time, Sangma acknowledged that illegal mining remains a concern and said enforcement against unlawful operations would continue.

The chief minister said the government’s approach is to find a way to bring mining activities under a regulated system rather than allowing communities dependent on coal to lose their source of income.

Also, he added that the proposed approach must ultimately reconcile livelihood concerns with environmental protection, worker safety and legal mining practices.