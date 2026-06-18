Centre Defends Telegram Ban Ahead of NEET Re-Test, Says Platform Misused for Illegal Activities

New Delhi: The Central government has justified its decision to restrict access to Telegram in India, stating that the messaging platform was being increasingly used for unlawful activities, including the spread of fake information and alleged examination-related malpractice.

The move was taken ahead of the NEET-UG re-test, with authorities saying the restriction was necessary to prevent the misuse of the platform for circulating unauthorised examination material and to protect the credibility of the entrance examination.

The government told the Delhi High Court that Telegram’s features, including large public groups, encrypted communication and the difficulty in identifying users, had made it a preferred platform for individuals involved in fraudulent activities. Officials argued that these factors created challenges for law enforcement agencies in tracking those responsible.

The restriction was introduced following concerns raised by authorities over the alleged circulation of misleading content and claims related to leaked question papers on the platform. The government said the step was temporary and aimed at ensuring a fair examination process.

However, the decision has triggered debate, with critics questioning whether blocking a single platform can effectively prevent paper leaks and organised cheating networks. They argued that those involved in such activities could shift to other digital channels.

The controversy has renewed discussions around online platform regulation, digital security and the need for stronger measures to tackle examination fraud at its source.