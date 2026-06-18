‘Modern Gurukul’, Secret Tunnel and CCTV Surveillance: How Pune Godman Allegedly Controlled Woman for 15 Years

Mumbai: A self-styled godman in Pune allegedly created a tightly controlled environment using surveillance systems, isolation tactics and psychological manipulation to dominate a woman for nearly 15 years, according to police officials investigating the case. The accused and seven associates were arrested after the woman alleged prolonged sexual exploitation, physical abuse and financial manipulation under the pretext of spiritual practices.

The police investigation has reportedly revealed details of what the accused allegedly called a “modern gurukul” — a setup designed to maintain strict control over the woman. The premises allegedly had extensive CCTV surveillance and other arrangements that allowed the accused to monitor movements and restrict the victim’s freedom. A hidden escape tunnel was also reportedly discovered at the location, adding another layer to the investigation.

According to the complaint, the woman came into contact with the accused while seeking solutions to personal and family problems. She alleged that the godman claimed to have divine powers and assured her that he could resolve her difficulties through spiritual methods. Over time, she claimed, she was allegedly isolated and subjected to repeated abuse.

The woman alleged that the accused used fear, emotional pressure and claims of supernatural abilities to control her decisions. She further claimed that she was forced to follow instructions and was prevented from leading a normal life. The complaint also alleged sexual exploitation and physical torture over several years.

Police said the accused was arrested along with seven associates following the complaint. The group included women who were allegedly involved in assisting the accused. Investigators are now examining the role of each person and whether more individuals may have been affected.

The case has raised concerns over the misuse of faith and spiritual beliefs to exploit vulnerable individuals. Authorities said further investigation is underway, including verification of the allegations and collection of evidence from the premises.