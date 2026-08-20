Centre Deploys Five Companies of Central Forces in Meghalaya after Violence

Guwahati: Today, the Centre has approved the deployment of five companies of central armed forces in Meghalaya following violent protests in Shillong that left several people injured and caused extensive damage to public property.

The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to remain deployed in the state until 25th August . The forces will assist the Meghalaya Police in maintaining law and order.

A senior Home Department official said the request was made after a “sudden deterioration” in the law-and-order situation in Shillong.

Violence erupted in several parts of the city on 19th Auhust during a black-flag rally organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU). Areas including Fire Brigade, Nongmensong, Polo, Barik and Mawlai witnessed stone-pelting and vandalism.

At least 31 vehicles, mostly government SUVs, were damaged, while a government vehicle was reportedly set on fire. Several pedestrians were also allegedly assaulted. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed the damage and said busts of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were vandalised.

Police later arrested KSU president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar.

Meanwhile, police raided the KSU office in Jaiaw late on Wednesday night. A local elder alleged that residents resisted the operation, following which police used tear gas and stun grenades. Former KSU leaders have condemned the action, alleging excessive use of force.