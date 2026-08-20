Meghalaya: KSU Sit-In Denied Permission in Shillong After Rally Violence

Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills district administration has denied permission to the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) to hold a sit-in protest at Khyndai Lad in Shillong, a day after violence during a rally left several people injured and vehicles and goods damaged.

Today, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said, that the decision was taken in view of 19th August's incident, which disrupted peace and public order in the city.

The KSU rally reportedly turned violent, with several people assaulted and multiple vehicles, including those bearing Assam registration plates, allegedly attacked. The unrest caused panic among motorists and pedestrians, with masked individuals reportedly targeting passing vehicles.

Several people sustained injuries, while vehicles were allegedly vandalised and some reportedly set on fire as the situation escalated. Government vehicles and Assam-registered vehicles were also among those reportedly targeted, raising concerns over the safety of commuters and transport workers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya.

The Seven Star Tourist Cab Operators’ Union and other motor vehicle workers’ unions have condemned the alleged attacks on drivers, passengers and vehicles. They have also expressed concern over the safety of transport workers operating along the inter-state route.

The administration’s decision comes amid heightened tensions and concerns over maintaining public order in Shillong.