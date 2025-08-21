Centre Grants Z-Category Security to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta After Public Attack

CRPF takes over protection duties following assault during ‘Jan Sunvai’



New Delhi, 19 August 2025: The Central government has granted Z-category security to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following a shocking incident in which she was allegedly attacked during a public grievance hearing, Jan Sunvai, earlier this week.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) formally took over her security detail from the Delhi Police on Thursday morning.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday during one of Gupta’s regular outreach sessions, has sparked serious concerns over the safety of elected representatives, especially in politically sensitive environments like Delhi. According to officials, additional CRPF deployment has been stationed at both her official residence and office to ensure 24x7 protection.

Z-category security typically includes a team of 20-25 personnel, including armed commandos, close protection officers, drivers, and an escort convoy. This level of cover is reserved for individuals facing serious security threats.