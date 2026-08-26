Assam-Meghalaya Dispute Hits Meghalaya Tourism, Sector Suffers Nearly 100% Losses

Shillong: The recent tensions between Assam and Meghalaya dealt a severe blow to Meghalaya’s tourism-dependent economy, with Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira estimating losses at nearly 100 per cent during the period of disruption.

Speaking in the Meghalaya Assembly on Wednesday, Shira said the standoff between the neighbouring states led to a drastic fall in tourist arrivals. The restrictions and uncertainty surrounding inter-state vehicle movement left hotels, homestays and other businesses dependent on visitors facing major losses.

The minister said the situation had now eased following intervention and discussions between the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya. With normalcy returning, he stressed that there should be no further road blockades or restrictions affecting movement between the two states.

Shira said Meghalaya would also take steps to compensate owners of Assam-registered vehicles that were damaged during the unrest.

He emphasised that restoring confidence among tourists and transport operators was essential for the recovery of the tourism industry. Assam-based taxis and other vehicles must be allowed to enter Meghalaya freely, while Meghalaya vehicles should similarly be able to operate in Assam without hindrance, he said.

The minister warned that renewed blockades or shutdowns could cause further economic damage and undo efforts made to settle the dispute.

He appealed to people on both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could deepen tensions between the neighbouring states.

According to Shira, the government's focus is now on reviving tourism, restoring unrestricted inter-state connectivity and rebuilding confidence among visitors and businesses affected by the recent disruption.