Kokrajhar Remains Tense; Internet Services Suspended

Kokrajhar: Around 30 people have been detained so far in connection to the killing of a young man in an alleged mob attack that occurred at Karigaon in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday night.
Sources said that the incident occurred after locals allegedly tried to stop a vehicle, suspecting its occupants to be cattle lifters.
According to sources, the situation escalated after an accident, following which the mob assaulted the occupants and set the vehicle on fire, leading to the unfortunate death of the person.
A person named Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, said to be the son-in-law of local contractor Boranda Basumatary, lost his life and four others named Prabhat Brahma, Mahesh Murmu and Sunil Murmu and Jugiraj Brahma, were seriously injured in the assault.
Following the incident protests have escalated across Kokrajhar.
Angry local tried to attack the Karigaon Police Outpost gate and set on fire two temporary camps of the Birsa Commando Force and damaged several shops too.
On Tuesday, locals blocked National Highway 27, demanding immediate justice and strict punishment for those responsible in the killing.
Confirming the developments, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, Nabanita Sharma said the police initially received information about an accident and immediately shifted the injured persons to the hospital.
On the other hand, the Bodo National Students Union (BoNSU) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Assam Government and BTC administration to arrest the culprits.
They have also called for BTC bandh on January 21.
To bring the situation under control, the Kokrajhar administration has suspended mobile internet and data services across the district with immediate effect.
Police also resorted to firing and tear gas in several areas to control the unrest.
Officials said the internet shutdown was imposed to prevent the spread of rumours, inflammatory messages and misinformation on social media, which could further aggravate tensions.