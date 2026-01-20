Kokrajhar Remains Tense; Internet Services Suspended

Kokrajhar: Around 30 people have been detained so far in connection to the killing of a young man in an alleged mob attack that occurred at Karigaon in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday night.

Sources said that the incident occurred after locals allegedly tried to stop a vehicle, suspecting its occupants to be cattle lifters.

According to sources, the situation escalated after an accident, following which the mob assaulted the occupants and set the vehicle on fire, leading to the unfortunate death of the person.

A person named Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, said to be the son-in-law of local contractor Boranda Basumatary, lost his life and four others named Prabhat Brahma, Mahesh Murmu and Sunil Murmu and Jugiraj Brahma, were seriously injured in the assault.

Following the incident protests have escalated across Kokrajhar.

Angry local tried to attack the Karigaon Police Outpost gate and set on fire two temporary camps of the Birsa Commando Force and damaged several shops too.

On Tuesday, locals blocked National Highway 27, demanding immediate justice and strict punishment for those responsible in the killing.