Centre Sanctions Over Rs 747 Crore for Road, Bridge Projects in Assam

Guwahati: The Centre has approved over Rs 747 crore for road and bridge development projects in Assam under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gadkari said Rs 617.98 crore has been sanctioned for 10 road development projects under the CRIF scheme.
In addition, Rs 129.74 crore has been approved for 16 bridge projects under the CRIF Setu Bandhan Scheme.
“These initiatives will significantly enhance regional connectivity, improve transportation efficiency and reduce travel time. They will also boost local trade, facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state,” the Union Minister said.
Responding to the announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said improved connectivity is key to Assam’s growth trajectory.
“Connectivity is the engine of growth and Assam is picking up speed with the support of Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji and Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji,” Sarma said in a post.
The Chief Minister added that major investments in roads and bridges will ease travel across the state, boost trade and unlock new economic opportunities for the people of Assam.
The projects are expected to strengthen infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, improving access and supporting long-term development across the state.