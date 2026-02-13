PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 5,450-Crore Development Projects During Assam Visit
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Saturday to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore aimed at improving connectivity, digital infrastructure, education and urban transport across the North-East.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the visit will begin at around 10.30 am with the Prime Minister landing at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh.
He will also witness an aerial display by Indian Air Force fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters.
The ELF, developed in coordination with the Indian Air Force, is the first such facility in the North-East. It is designed for both military and civilian use during emergencies and can support the landing and take-off of fighter and transport aircraft.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inspect the newly built Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the Brahmaputra River. Constructed at a cost of about Rs 3,030 crore, the six-lane bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first extradosed bridge in the region.
The bridge is expected to reduce travel time between the two banks to around seven minutes and includes modern safety and monitoring systems.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the National Data Centre for the North-Eastern Region at Amingaon in Kamrup district. The facility will host critical government digital services and serve as a disaster recovery centre for other national data centres.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Indian Institute of Management Guwahati, strengthening higher education infrastructure in the region.
In addition, he will flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. Of these, 100 buses will operate in Guwahati, while the remaining will serve Nagpur, Bhavnagar and Chandigarh.
The scheme aims to provide clean, affordable and reliable public transport to urban residents.