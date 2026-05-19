Centre Unveils Ambitious Water Metro Plan; Guwahati, Five Other Cities in Phase I

The Centre has taken a significant step towards revolutionising urban transport in India with the planned nationwide rollout of Water Metro services. Guwahati has been selected among the key cities for Phase I of the implementation, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Monday, May 18, following a high-level review meeting.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has circulated the Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026, for inter-ministerial consultations, aiming to establish a comprehensive framework for urban water-based public transport systems across the country. Along with Guwahati, Phase I will see the rollout of Water Metro services in Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. In Assam, the cities of Tezpur and Dibrugarh are proposed for inclusion in Phase II.

Inspired by the success of Kochi’s Water Metro, the initiative is designed to provide sustainable, efficient, and modern public transport alternatives using navigable waterways. This approach is expected to reduce urban congestion while offering commuters a comfortable and environmentally-friendly mode of transport.

According to Minister Sonowal, Water Metro systems require lower capital investment since they use existing waterways and need limited civil infrastructure. The use of electric and hybrid ferries is expected to further lower operational costs and construction timelines.

Sonowal stressed the importance of consulting with State Governments to ensure broad participation and the incorporation of valuable suggestions into the policy framework. The Water Metro network is envisioned as a mass transit solution for both daily commuters and tourists, with services operating across all navigable waterways.

The draft policy emphasises standardisation in vessel design, terminals, and charging infrastructure, and encourages indigenous vessel construction. It also supports integration with existing multimodal transport systems. Funding models under consideration include joint Centre-State funding, public-private partnerships, and fully Centre-funded projects.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has already completed feasibility studies for 18 cities, with reports for Guwahati and several others accepted. Sonowal also highlighted the need to integrate India’s maritime heritage into the design of Water Metro terminals and to engage the public, especially youth, in the transformation of the waterways sector. He underlined the environmental benefits and fuel savings associated with the initiative, describing it as a major opportunity to enhance urban landscapes and deliver world-class mobility solutions across India.