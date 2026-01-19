Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Assam CM on Historic WEF Participation

Guwahati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for becoming the first Chief Minister from the state to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Switzerland.
Naidu met Sarma in Zurich and praised him for representing Assam on a global platform. He said Sarma had created history by taking part in the prestigious international forum.
"Met the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Zurich. He has made history by becoming the first Chief Minister from Assam to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland. I congratulate him and wish him success," Naidu said in a post on X.
Sarma has departed for Davos to attend the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, being held from January 19 to 23.
During the five-day visit, Sarma will engage with global industry leaders, policymakers and representatives of international financial institutions to highlight Assam’s growth potential and investment opportunities.
The Chief Minister is also scheduled to participate in panel discussions and hold bilateral meetings, where he will present the state’s development roadmap and long-term vision.
The World Economic Forum brings together global leaders from government, business and civil society to deliberate on major economic and geopolitical issues.