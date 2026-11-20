Guwahati: The Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 will feature DJ, VJ and television host Nikhil Chinapa on Day 1 and American R&B singer Khalid as the headline performer on Day 2

Nikhil Chinapa is set to host the opening day of the Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 on Friday, November 20. The Indian DJ, VJ and television host shared his excitement ahead of the event, expressing enthusiasm about the festival's growth and its audience.

Speaking ahead of his appearance, Chinapa said, “I am excited for the show, every year the festival is growing, attracting bigger artist and huge number of fans, I am happy and looking forward to it.”

He also invited audiences to join the celebrations, adding, “I am excited to see you guys, we’re gonna have an amazing show.”

His appearance will mark the opening day of the two-day festival, which brings together music and cultural events in Meghalaya. American singer-songwriter Khalid is scheduled to headline the second day of the Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 on Saturday, November 21.

Known for his R&B music, Khalid's scheduled appearance will bring an international music act to the Meghalaya festival's second-day programme.

Speaking ahead of his performance, Nikhil Chinapa said, “I am excited for the show, every year the festival is growing, attracting bigger artist and huge number of fans, I am happy and looking forward to it.”

Khalid says, “I am excited to see you guys, we’re gonna have an amazing show.”

The Cherry Blossom Festival brings together music and cultural events in Meghalaya, attracting artists and audiences from different places.

For its 2026 edition, the announced programme includes Nikhil Chinapa as the opening-day host and Khalid as the second-day headliner.

Chinapa's comments point to the festival's growing audience and the participation of bigger artists over the years. He said he was looking forward to meeting audiences and performing at the event.

With the two appearances scheduled across November 20 and 21, the festival will feature an Indian television and music personality alongside an American R&B singer.