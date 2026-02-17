Chief Minister Lalduhoma Inaugurates Lengtekai Bridge, Highlights Low Road Density in Mizoram

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated the Lengtekai Bridge over the Tlawng River, underscoring the state’s need to accelerate infrastructure development.
As per an official statement, reiterating the government’s principle of completing projects on time with quality, Lalduhoma observed that Mizoram’s road density — currently about 46.37 km per 100 sq km — remains significantly below the national average.
“Improving road networks and strengthening strategic infrastructure remains a top priority for the state,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising how projects like the Lengtekai Bridge play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity, safety, and overall socio-economic development.
Officially named the Faith Bridge, the structure measures 100 meters in length, 7.5 meters in width and 1.5 meters footpath on both sides is designed to carry loads up to 385 metric tons, significantly improving transport safety and capacity in the region.
Highlighting the bridge’s strategic value, he noted that it serves as a vital corridor for Mamit district, which is home to around 85,000 people across roughly 90 villages (Census 2011). The district has strong agricultural potential, including rubber cultivation initiatives under the state’s Chief Minister Rubber Mission.
The route connects Mizoram with Tripura and Bangladesh, supports the transport of locally valued Langkaih river sand resources, provides access to Lengpui Airport, and serves institutions such as National Institute of Technology Mizoram.
The Mamit–Bairabi corridor, he added, will continue to gain importance as regional connectivity expands.
He expressed appreciation to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the central government for their continued cooperation and responsiveness to the state’s needs.
Describing the bridge as a symbol of reliability and faith, the Chief Minister said it reflects the government’s commitment to timely, high-quality infrastructure that enhances connectivity, safety, and overall development across Mizoram.