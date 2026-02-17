Indian Army Invites Applications for Agniveer Recruitment in Assam

Guwahati: The Army Recruiting Office, Narangi, has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme for the Recruiting Year 2027.
As per an official statement, eligible candidates from Lower and Western Assam can apply online between 13 February 2026 and 01 April 2026.
Candidates from the following districts—Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Baksa, Nalbari, Udalguri, Darrang, Bajali, Tamulpur, and South Salmara Mancachar—under the jurisdiction of the Army Recruiting Office, Narangi, are eligible to apply.
The selection process will be conducted in two phases. Phase I comprises an Online Computer-Based Common Entrance Examination (CEE) at designated centres in the state.
"Candidates shortlisted on merit in the online exam will be called for Phase II, which includes the Recruitment Rally," the statement added.
Interested candidates must register through the official website, www.Joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicants are required to create a personal profile, verify their eligibility, and submit the application online.
After successful submission, candidates will be redirected to the HDFC Bank payment gateway to pay an examination fee of Rs. 250 plus applicable bank charges. Payment can be made via Debit/Credit Cards, Internet Banking, or UPI, it added.
Applicants must have a valid email ID and mobile number for future communication. Entry of Aadhaar number in the application form is mandatory, and candidates are advised to link their Aadhaar with their mobile number.
Candidates must also select five preferred examination centres while applying.
To assist aspirants, category-wise practice tests for the Online CEE and animated instructional videos on registration and examination procedures are available on the official website.
The Agniveer recruitment offers a unique opportunity for the youth of Assam to serve the nation with pride and honour under the Agnipath Scheme.