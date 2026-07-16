Children Die After Coming Into Contact With Live Electric Wire in Numaligarh

Guwahati: Two children lost their lives after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire in the Madhavpur area of Numaligarh on Wednesday.

As per reports, the electric wire had been illegally installed, allegedly to deter the movement of wild elephants in the area. The children reportedly came into contact with the live wire, resulting in their tragic deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Dibika Orang and Himanshu Kheria.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, with residents expressing grief over the loss of the two young lives. Locals alleged that the illegal use of electrified fencing poses a serious threat to human life and called for stringent action against those responsible.

Police are expected to launch a detailed investigation into the incident and take appropriate legal action.