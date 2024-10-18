China Initiates Survey Amidst Concerns of Decreasing Population

Beijing: Amidst a continuous decline in population, the Chinese have initiated a survey to understand the ‘fear of having children’. Through this survey, the country aims to understand and find a solution for the declining population in the country.

According to reports, China has officially launched a survey which involved around 30000 people. These people are divided across 150 counties and 1500 communities. The survey aims to understand the public attitudes toward childbearing, and the fear surrounding having children. The development was mentioned while citing the China Population and Development Research Center, which is a part of the National Health Commission (NHC) of the country.

It must be noted that China experienced a second straight year of its overall decline in population last year, prompting the Chinese government to take measures to encourage young couples to start families and bear children. According to reports, this survey aims to investigate the "reluctance and fear surrounding having children" and ultimately provide support and incentives to boost fertility rates of couples across the country.

It has also been speculated that this survey is aimed at the formation of a proper state policy regarding a boost to the population of the country, which ultimately is the main pillar of its massive and cheap labour force.