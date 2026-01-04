Chowna Mein Hails Rupa Bayor’s World Rank 6, Asia Rank 1 Feat as Historic for Indian Taekwondo

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday congratulated taekwondo athlete Rupa Bayor for achieving World Rank 6 and Asia Rank 1, calling it a historic milestone for Indian taekwondo.
In a message shared on social media, Mein said Bayor’s achievement was a moment of immense pride not only for Arunachal Pradesh but also for the entire Northeast and the country.
He said her performance had helped place Indian taekwondo firmly on the global map.
"Heartiest congratulations to Ms Rupa Bayor on attaining World Rank 6 and Asia Rank 1, a historic first for Indian Taekwondo. This achievement is a matter of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh, Northeast and the entire India," Chowna Mein wrote on X.
The deputy chief minister also noted that Bayor’s success would serve as a strong source of inspiration for young sportspersons across the state and the nation, encouraging them to pursue excellence in sports.
Wishing her continued success, Mein expressed hope that Bayor would achieve many more milestones in her sporting career and continue to bring laurels to the country.
"You have not only elevated Indian Taekwondo on the world platform but have also become a source of motivation for young athletes across the State and the Nation. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead," he added.
On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated Bayor for achieving World Rank 6 and Asia Rank 1, a first-ever feat for Indian taekwondo.
In a message shared on social media, Chief Minister Pema Khandu described Bayor’s achievement as a moment of immense pride for India, Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast.
Highlighting her journey from Upper Subansiri district’s Daporijo to the global stage, Khandu said her success was truly inspiring and reflected determination and hard work.
"Heartiest congratulations to Ms. Rupa Bayor on this historic feat! Becoming World Rank 6 and Asia Rank 1, a first for Indian Taekwondo, is a moment of immense pride for India, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Northeast," he added.
The chief minister also wished Bayor continued success and many more victories, expressing hope that she would keep making the nation proud in the years to come.