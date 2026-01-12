Chowna Mein Test Drives World War II Willys Jeep Ahead of Arunachal Commemorative Rally

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday took a test drive of a restored World War II–era Willys Jeep that is set to participate in a commemorative rally marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War.
Sharing the moment on social media, Mein said the vintage vehicle is ready to roll for the Willys Jeep Rally scheduled for January 19 and 20, which will travel from the Hump Museum in Pasighat to the historic Pangsau Pass along the Stilwell (Ledo) Road.
"Test drive the restored World War II Willys Jeep vintage car which is ready to take part in the Willys Jeep Rally on 19th & 20th January, from the Hump Museum, Pasighat to the historic Pangsau Pass, marking 80 commemorative years of the end of World War II," the Deputy Chief Minister wrote on X.
He further described the experience as deeply personal, recalling stories he heard in his childhood from his late grandfathers, Chowchali Mein and Chow Kanan Namchoom. As per Mein, they had once driven a Willys Jeep with a trailer from Pangsau Pass to Myitkyina in present-day Myanmar during the war to safely bring back close relatives.
"This moment is deeply personal. In my childhood, I grew up listening to the stories of my paternal and maternal grandfathers, Late Chowchali Mein and Late Chow Kanan Namchoom, who once drove from Pangsau Pass to Myitkyina in Burma (Myanmar) on Willys Jeep with trailer through the Stilwell (Ledo) Road, and brought back our close relatives safely back home after the war," he added.
Mein also said the commemorative drive is more than just a display of a historic vehicle. It is meant to honour the resilience of the people of the region and highlight the important role Arunachal Pradesh played during a defining chapter of world history.