Pema Khandu Congratulates Newly Elected Panchayat Leaders, Calls for Stronger Grassroots Governance

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated the newly elected representatives of local self-governing bodies, calling on them to work with dedication to strengthen grassroots democracy and drive development across the state.
In a message shared on social media on January 10, Khandu extended his greetings to 27 newly sworn Zilla Parishad Chairpersons and 2,108 Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, who have taken charge in different parts of Arunachal Pradesh.
"My heartfelt congratulations to all the newly sworn 27 Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) and 2,108 Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs) across Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu wrote on X.
The Chief Minister said that Panchayati Raj institutions have gained greater importance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, playing a key role in nation-building by taking governance closer to the people.
Expressing confidence in the new office-bearers, Khandu said they would serve their communities with a strong sense of public duty and contribute to inclusive growth in their respective areas.
"Under the visionary leadership of Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, grassroots institutions have been empowered to play a pivotal role in Nation-building. I am confident that you all will work with dedication and a strong sense of public service to accelerate development & inclusive growth in your respective areas," he added.
He also wished them success as they begin their new responsibilities, underlining the need for teamwork and commitment to ensure that development reaches the grassroots level across the state.
"Best wishes to all of you, as you embark on this important responsibility of serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh," he said.
In the panchayat elections held in Arunachal Pradesh on December 15, the BJP emerged as the clear frontrunner, winning 25 of the 27 Zilla Parishad Chairperson posts, while the People’s Party of Arunachal and the Nationalist Congress Party picked up one seat each. Women secured 11 of the ZPC positions, marking a strong presence in local leadership.
The BJP also performed strongly in the gram panchayat polls, clinching more than 6,000 of the 8,208 seats. In the elections for zilla parishad members, the party won 170 of the 245 seats, with 44 candidates being elected unopposed, reflecting its dominant showing across the state.