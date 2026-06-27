Cinematic Horizons: Revered Assamese Literature Adapted For The Big Screen With ‘Dawor’or Xipare’

Guwahati: The official journey of the upcoming Assamese feature film Dawor’or Xipare (The Sky Beyond) has commenced following its auspicious muhurat ceremony. Green East Entertainment is producing this project, which brings together a strong creative team to deliver a milestone in contemporary regional cinema.

Directed by Pranjal Pratim Mudoi, the ambitious film is an interconnected anthology inspired by three acclaimed literary works: Prabase Niyamang Nasti by eminent author Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Shewali by Monaswini Mahanta, and Ahin by Mudoi himself. Screenplay and dialogue writer Chironjib Bordoloi, who is also the film's Associate Director, has seamlessly woven these three distinct narratives into a single, cohesive screenplay that explores the profound emotional complexities and shifting dynamics of modern Assamese society.