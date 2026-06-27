Cinematic Horizons: Revered Assamese Literature Adapted For The Big Screen With ‘Dawor’or Xipare’

Guwahati: The official journey of the upcoming Assamese feature film Dawor’or Xipare (The Sky Beyond) has commenced following its auspicious muhurat ceremony. Green East Entertainment is producing this project, which brings together a strong creative team to deliver a milestone in contemporary regional cinema.
Directed by Pranjal Pratim Mudoi, the ambitious film is an interconnected anthology inspired by three acclaimed literary works: Prabase Niyamang Nasti by eminent author Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Shewali by Monaswini Mahanta, and Ahin by Mudoi himself. Screenplay and dialogue writer Chironjib Bordoloi, who is also the film's Associate Director, has seamlessly woven these three distinct narratives into a single, cohesive screenplay that explores the profound emotional complexities and shifting dynamics of modern Assamese society.
The production boasts a high-calibre crew, bridging homegrown talent with established industry professionals from Mumbai. Acclaimed cinematographer Gourav Roy joins the project as the Director of Photography, while national-level sound engineer Boloi Kumar Doloi will spearhead the sound design and re-recording mix. Bandita Sagarika Bora anchors the production as the Associate Producer and Creative Head, with Chironjib Bordoloi doubling as the Associate Director.
Director Mudoi confirmed that the team is currently in pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to begin in the first week of September. By blending celebrated local literature with sophisticated cinematic craftsmanship, Dawor’or Xipare is poised to be an emotionally resonant addition to the region's evolving cinematic landscape.