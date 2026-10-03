CJP Announces 10th October Jantar Mantar Protest if Gyanesh Kumar Fails to Resign

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced plans to stage another protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 10th October , demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. CJP founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke made the announcement after the protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, where thousands gathered to protest against alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

CJP has warned that members and supporters from across the country will march to Delhi if Kumar does not step down. Dipke has also urged citizens who support free and fair elections to participate in the proposed agitation.

“If Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar on 10th October ,” Dipke said.

Emphasising the peaceful nature of the protest , he said the movement would follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. He further stated that if Delhi Police attempted to stop the protesters, the location where they were halted would become their Jantar Mantar.

The CJP’s demand is linked to allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has defended the electoral revision exercise.

The proposed 10th October protest marks another phase of the party’s campaign seeking accountability and electoral transparency.