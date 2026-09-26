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CJP Update: Cockroach Janta Party Changes Venue for 27th September Volunteers Meet in Guwahati

The venue has reportedly been changed. According to a message circulated by the CJP, the meeting will now be held at 10 am at Chaudhary Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati
Cockroach Janta Party
CJP Update: Cockroach Janta Party Changes Venue for 27th September Volunteers’ Meet in Guwahati
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Guwahati: Today, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Ashutosh Ranka arrived in Guwahati on Saturday and is scheduled to attend the party’s regional volunteers’ meeting on  27th September . Ranka’s visit comes as the CJP prepares to hold the meeting in Guwahati. The programme was initially scheduled to be held at 10 am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon.

However, the venue has reportedly been changed. According to a message circulated by the CJP, the meeting will now be held at 10 am at Chaudhary Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati.

Four other CJP members, Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam had arrived in Guwahati on 23rd September as part of the organisation’s visit to Assam. The 27th September  programme has been described as a regional volunteers’ meeting, with Ranka scheduled to participate.

In a message announcing the change of venue, the CJP said in Hindi, “CJP arrives, and even the best are put under pressure,” followed by details of the revised location.

The CJP, which describes itself as a political campaign, has recently been involved in education and youth-focused campaigns across several states. Ranka is one of its prominent spokespersons.

Also Read- CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka Arrives in Guwahati to Attend Regional Volunteers’ Meet

Guwahati
Cockroach Janta Party
Volunteers’ Meet
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