CJP Announces ‘Diaper Donation Drive’ as NEET Leak Protest Enters Fourth Day

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party on 23rd June, announced a unique "diaper donation drive" as part of its ongoing campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

The announcement was made through a social media post as the party's sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its fourth day on 23rd June at 6pm . As part of the campaign, titled "Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away", supporters have been urged to bring diapers to the protest site, write messages demanding Pradhan's resignation on them, and participate in the symbolic demonstration.

"Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the Education Minister," the party said in its appeal.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to reduce the protest area late on 22nd June night by moving barricades and restricting demonstrators to a smaller space. There was no immediate response from Delhi Police regarding the allegations.

The party has been seeking accountability over alleged examination paper leaks and irregularities, particularly those linked to NEET. CJP leaders have maintained that the protest will continue until the Education Minister resigns.

Speaking to protesters on Monday, Dipke said the demonstration remained well attended despite being held on a working day and asserted that the agitation would continue through the night. Participants also lit candles in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak controversy.

As part of its "Fight for Education with Education" initiative, the AISF has also established a free library at the protest site for students and aspirants.