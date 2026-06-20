Cockroach Janta Party To Hold Its Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Exam Leaks

Guwahati: Today, the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ is set to hold its second large-scale protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, intensifying its campaign over alleged examination paper leaks and student suicides.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 1 pm and is expected to attract students from Delhi as well as neighbouring regions.

Ahead of the protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged participants to bring plates and spoons as part of a symbolic protest . He linked the gesture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during the COVID-19 pandemic, when citizens were encouraged to clap and bang utensils to express solidarity with frontline workers.

In a video shared by the organisation on social media, Dipke appealed to supporters to arrive with a "thali" and "chamach", suggesting that the symbolic act would draw attention to the concerns being raised by students.

In a separate development, Dipke addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19th June. In the letter, he demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in cases linked to examination-related disputes. He claimed that 11 such deaths had occurred in recent months.

He also demanded for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, arguing that accountability must be fixed for the issues affecting students.

The protest forms part of the party's ongoing campaign to highlight alleged irregularities in examinations and the challenges faced by students across the country.