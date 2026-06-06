CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Arrives in Delhi Ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest, Demands Education Minister’s Resignation

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) president Abhijeet Dipke arrived in India ahead of big protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delh, marking a significant efforts to shift in transforming online youth-led organisation to ground-level campaign.

Dipke, a 30-year-old political communication strategist and digital content creator currently studying at Boston University in the United States, landed in Delhi at around 7:30 a.m. Shortly after his arrival, he posted a brief message on social media, writing, “Landed,” while urging supporters to participate in the protest peacefully.

The protest began at Jantar Mantar at 9am and is being organised to call for the resignation of Union Minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly leaking exam papers of the NEET test, doubts around the recent CBSE exams and irregularities in the OMR evaluation process.

After his arivial, Dipke restated his call for accountability, asking the Education Minister to resign. He also raised his concern over the mental health issues of students, stating that several students had committed suicide owing to the mounting academic pressures and controversies around exams.

Dipke's first gain widespread attention after creating the Cockroach Janata Party as a satirical online movement . The movement was started when Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made a comment regarding the youth of the country. the movement quickly attracted substantial support among young people across social media platforms.

As the movement gained in popularity, Dipke alleged that some of the movement's social media accounts were restricted. He pledged to take the campaign "offline" by staging "peaceful public demonstrations," however, despite such difficulties.

Ahead of the protest, Dipke appealed to supporters to maintain non-violence and respect law enforcement personnel. In a post on X, he urged participants to carry books and the national flag and even offer flowers to police officers as a gesture of goodwill.

With a strong online following behind it, the protest is expected to test whether the movement can translate its digital popularity into meaningful public mobilisation on the ground.