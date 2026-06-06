Assam Budget Session to Begin on 6th July ; Scheme Benefits to Be Released from 1st August

Guwahati: The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on 6th July and continue for 21 days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on 5th June following the first Cabinet meeting of his expanded ministry.

Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Sarma announced that the beneficiaries of various government welfare and development schemes would be able to get assistance from 1st August , from the full budget of the state which would be passed during the upcoming state budget session.

The Chief Minister explained that the government had been unable to present a full-fledged budget earlier this year due to the Assembly elections. As a result, only a vote-on-account could be achieved and the full budget was not approved until after the benefits under a number of state schemes became available.

“The budget session will be for 21 days and will begin on July 6, as a month is required to summon the House,” Sarma said.

He also informed that portfolios for the newly inducted ministers would be finalised within a week. “I will announce the allocation of portfolios within seven days after carefully examining all factors,” he stated.

That list of guardian ministers who are responsible for the state's districts, however, will be issued today, The names of the guardian ministers would be announced today and they would start their duties right away, Sarma added.

The Guardian ministers are responsible for overseeing and coordinating development work in his or her assigned district.

The Cabinet meeting marked the first sitting of the newly expanded 16-member ministry. 12 ministers were sworn on 5th June, while four ministers had already taken oath on 12th May.