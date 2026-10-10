CJP Protest: Arvind Kejriwal Detained by Delhi Police

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party, national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was detained by Delhi Police, today before he could reach Jantar Mantar to participate in a protest against the Election Commission.

Several political leaders and activists from Opposition parties were also detained as people took to the streets of New Delhi to protest. Those detained included West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, AISA leader Neha Bora, and activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan.

Neha Bora, Yadav and Bhushan were detained while attempting to reach Dilli Haat, following a near-lockdown situation around Jantar Mantar amid heightened security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, three leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by Delhi Police inside an aircraft shortly after landing in the national capital.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, , was also reportedly detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram.

Security was tightened across the capital, with around 27,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed. Entry and exit restrictions were imposed at more than 57 metro stations, while traffic diversions were introduced across central Delhi. More than 250 trains were cancelled until 2 pm, and at least 1,200 people were detained overnight.