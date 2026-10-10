CJP’s Ajinkya Shinde to Lead Protest as Police Detain Abhijeet Dipke, Shifts protest venue to Dilli Haat

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has vowed to continue its planned protest in Delhi despite the detention of its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and several other leaders from Delhi Airport inside the aircraft, ahead of the protest against the Election Commission.

Delhi Police, which denied permission for the protest, detained Dipke and other CJP leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, upon their arrival in the national capital. The party said the youth-led demonstration would proceed regardless of the absence of its leadership, with Ajinkya Shinde expected to lead the protest.

Meanwhile, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) shifted its protest venue to Delhi Haat amid heightened security arrangements in the capital.

Earlier today , YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained during a joint operation by Delhi and Gurugram police at a residential flat in Gurugram. As per sources, he was subsequently taken to an undisclosed location.

Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the capital. Senior officers have reportedly instructed personnel to exercise maximum restraint and handle the situation professionally.

Dipke had earlier stated that he was prepared to face arrest while travelling to Delhi for the protest.

Despite the detentions and restrictions, CJP maintained that the demonstration would continue, with security arrangements remaining tight across the capital.