Manipur: Six UPPK Cadres, Including Minor, Arrested in Imphal

Guwahati: Today, six suspected militants, including a minor, allegedly involved in extortion, intimidation and kidnapping have been arrested in Manipur’s Imphal Valley districts. The six cadres, who are allegedly associated with the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), were apprehended from different locations in Bishnupur, Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Among those arrested was 51-year-old P Koireng Singh, who was arrested at Koirengei Forest Gate in Imphal West. As per an official statement, Singh works as a gardener in the state Forest Department.

Police recovered 23 UPPK letterheads from the arrested individuals. The accused allegedly admitted to their involvement in kidnapping, extortion and intimidation, the statement said.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition during a cordon-and-search operation at Taphou Kuki in Kangpokpi district and adjoining Taphou Liangmai in Senapati district.

A joint team of Manipur Police and the CRPF recovered two SBBL guns, 78 rounds of 12-bore cartridges and empty cases of AK-47 and .22 ammunition. The Security forces also destroyed three bunkers during the operation.

More investigation is underway.