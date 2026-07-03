Class 10 Student Dies After Allegedly Jumping from Sixth Floor in Guwahati

Guwahati: A 15-year-old, 10th standard student ended her life after jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Guwahati's Beltola area on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Ajanta Path under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station. As per preliminary information, the teenager, a student of National Public School, had returned home from school shortly before the incident. She was reportedly still wearing her school uniform when she allegedly jumped from the residential building.

Police said the student allegedly left behind a suicide note, which has been recovered and seized as part of the investigation.

She sustained critical injuries in the fall and was immediately rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, she later succumbed to her injuries. According to police, she was declared dead after being taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital .

Preliminary findings suggest that the student may have been distressed over her examination performance. However, police have stressed that the exact circumstances leading to the alleged suicide remain unclear, and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined.

Police have launched an investigation and are analysing the contents of the alleged suicide note while speaking to family members and other relevant persons to ascertain the sequence of events.

Further details are awaited.