Moran: Teacher Remains Absconding as Police Investigates 9 Class Student Suicide Case

Guwahati: A teacher accused by the family of a standard 9 student of subjecting her to mental harassment before she allegedly ended her life by committing suicide remains absconding, as police continue their investigation into the case.

The student, identified as Aine Sonowal, ended her life at her residence in Garh Pathar under Bamunbari , Moran on 16th June. After the incident, her family lodged an FIR at the Bamunbari Police Outpost, alleging that harassment by the teacher and a classmate drove the teenager to take the extreme step.

As per family's complaint, the incident stemmed from a dispute between Aine and one of her classmates. The student was allegedly accused of creating a fake Instagram account using the teacher's photograph and posting objectionable comments.

The family further alleged that after the matter came to light, the teacher summoned Aine to the school, subjected her to mental harassment and compelled her to upload an objectionable WhatsApp status using her father's mobile phone. They claimed the incident caused humiliation to her father and left the student emotionally distressed.

In a written clarification, the school's headmaster stated that the accused teacher had initially taken three days' leave but had remained absent from the school without permission for the past six days. The headmaster also confirmed that the teacher's mobile phone has remained switched off during this period.

Faculty members from the school appealed to the teacher o come forward and cooperate with the investigation instead of remaining in hiding. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding teacher.