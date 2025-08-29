Cloudburst Havoc in Uttarakhand: Families Trapped, Animals Buried in Debris

CHAMOLI/DEHRADUN — 29 August 2025: A powerful cloudburst struck Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts on Thursday night, triggering flash floods and landslides that left several families trapped under debris, while multiple people were injured and at least two reported missing.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the incident via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the massive debris flow had blocked key access routes and stranded numerous residents. He added that state authorities have launched urgent rescue and relief operations across the affected zones.
In Chamoli district’s Dewal region, Tara Singh and his wife have been missing since the cloudburst hit the Mopata area. Another couple, Vikram Singh and his wife, were injured during the collapse of their cowshed, where 15 to 20 animals are feared buried under the rubble.
Recurring Disasters Amid Relentless Rainfall
This latest cloudburst follows a similar incident in Chamoli just last week, which swept through homes and government buildings. The Tharali market area, tehsil complex, residential quarters including the SDM’s official residence, and several shops and vehicles were heavily impacted by mud and debris.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Chamba district, rescue efforts continue for the 7,000 to 8,000 pilgrims stranded earlier this week during the Manimahesh Yatra, disrupted by continuous rain and landslides.
Wider Region Also Reels Under Rain Fury
The situation is no better in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, where relentless rains have caused widespread damage. In Himachal alone, over 500 roads, including two national highways, remain blocked; more than 1,200 power transformers and 400+ water schemes have been disabled.
As a precautionary measure, all schools in Jammu region have been closed till 30 August.
Responding to the crisis, the Indian Army has launched a major humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission, deploying 12 helicopters to deliver aid and evacuate people in the worst-hit, food-deprived areas of Jammu, Himachal, and Punjab.