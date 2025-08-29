Cloudburst Havoc in Uttarakhand: Families Trapped, Animals Buried in Debris

CHAMOLI/DEHRADUN — 29 August 2025: A powerful cloudburst struck Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts on Thursday night, triggering flash floods and landslides that left several families trapped under debris, while multiple people were injured and at least two reported missing.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the incident via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the massive debris flow had blocked key access routes and stranded numerous residents. He added that state authorities have launched urgent rescue and relief operations across the affected zones.

In Chamoli district’s Dewal region, Tara Singh and his wife have been missing since the cloudburst hit the Mopata area. Another couple, Vikram Singh and his wife, were injured during the collapse of their cowshed, where 15 to 20 animals are feared buried under the rubble.