Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in Dussehra festival organised in Champawat

CHAMPAWAT: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dussehra festival organised in Tamli in Champawat on Sunday and announced Rs 15 lakh from the MLA fund for the construction of motor road from Tamli to Polp-Rupaligad.

Announcing several developmental projects for the region CM announced Rs 15 lakh from the MLA fund for the construction of a motor road from Tamli to Polp-Rupaligad, construction work of lift drinking water scheme for permanent solution to the problem of drinking water in Tamli area, release of funds as per the proposal prepared for the beautification of Dussehra Mahotsav fair site Tamli, flood protection works to be done in Rankochi temple, providing ambulance facility of emergency service 108 in Tamli, improvement of Bakoda border horse route, announcement of taking appropriate action for the construction of a motor bridge connecting Satkula.

CM Dhami bowed to Baba Gorakhnath and wished Vijayadashmi to all the residents of the area and said that he is feeling very happy to come to Tamli area. He is overwhelmed by the blessings and blessings given by the people of the area and said that the area of Champawat and Pithoragarh is adjacent to Nepal.

"In this area, we see a glimpse of the combined culture of India and Nepal on one platform. It is a synonym of our mutual friendship, love and emotion," he said.

The Chief Minister said that this festival works to revive our cultural heritage. It also works to introduce the new generation to our culture. We have to keep our coming generation also connected to the culture here.

"For which our folk artists and young generation are working. Artists are continuously contributing to preserve the culture with their talents. He said that two days before the State Foundation Day, a conference will be organized to call the migrant Uttarakhandis to Uttarakhand," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra; Two Detained

Also Watch: